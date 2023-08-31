Son machetes 100-year-old father to death over N70,000

A 38-year-old man, Mathew Ifeanyi, has allegedly macheted his 100-year-old father, Anthony Nnadike, to death in Olorunda area, Eruobodo Ntabo, Ijoko in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Following his arrest, the son said he killed his father over his inability to produce the sum of N70,000 he kept with him.

According to him, the money had been with Nnadike since July 2022.

The Ogun State Community, Social Orientation and Safety Corps, otherwise known as So-Safe, effected the arrest of Ifeanyi.

The Commandant of the Corps, Soji Ganzallo, in a statement on Wednesday by the Director of Information and Public Relations of the Corps, Moruf Yusuf, said: “On Tuesday, 29th. August, information got to Superintendent Alabi Gafar, the Divisional Officer of the Corps at Alade/Atago/Ntabo Divisional Command that at 11, Ibikunle Street, Diamond Estate, along Olorunda Area, Eruobodo Ntabo, Ijoko in Ado Odo/Ota Local Government Area, that a middle-aged man was said to have been attacked his biological father with cutlass”.

Ifeanyi, during a preliminary investigation, was said to have confessed to killing his father over his inability to refund N70,000 he entrusted to him on July 22, 2022.

He said he needed the money to start a business after he resigned from his place of work.

Ganzallo said Ifeanyi has since been transferred to the Sango Divisional Police Headquarters for further investigation and prosecution.