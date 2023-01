Son kidnaps father, collects N2.5m ransom

Operatives of the Kwara State Police Command has arrested one Issa Naigheti for allegedly kidnapping his father and collecting a ransom of N2.5m.

The Command’s Spokesman, Ajayi Okasanmi, disclosed that the suspect was arrested around Kambi area of Ilorin.

He said officers attached to the anti-kidnapping team of the Kwara State Police Command arrested the suspect while on the trail of suspected kidnappers.

Okasanmi added that efforts were ongoing to arrest his other accomplices.

He said: “The suspect confessed under interrogation to having conspired with two others to kidnap his father, Bature Naigboho, in Igboho/Igbeti area of Oyo State and collected N2.5m ransom.”

He added that the case would be transferred to Oyo State, the scene of the crime.