Son has three kids by his mother, brother also having sex with her

A woman, Fati Sime; and her son, Adamu Sabi Sime, have been arrested by the Kwara State command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) over alleged incestuous relationship.

It was reported that the incident, which happened in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State, has already produced three children.

The mother and her son relocated to the community from Benin Republic.

Another son of Fati who was also said to be sleeping with her is said to be at large.

The spokesperson of the Kwara State NSCDC, Babawale Zaid Afolabi, who confirmed the incident to Daily Trust in Ilorin on Sunday, said the mother and her two sons had been handed over to the Nigeria Immigration Service for further background checks because they lacked the necessary papers to stay in Nigeria.

“Yes, the case is true. It was reported to us last Thursday by one Mallam Bandede, the district Head of Mosne Community in Kaiama.

“When our operatives in Kaiama got there, we discovered that the mother (Fati) has three children for Adamu Sabi, her biological son.

“Further check revealed that the younger brother of the accused, who was also confirmed to be sleeping with the mother, is now at large,” Babawale said.

Residents of the community who expressed shock over the incident have called on the immigration service to always carry out diligent checks in profiling foreigners who are migrating into the country.