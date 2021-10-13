Son hacks father to death over chicken head

The Ondo State Police Command on Tuesday arrested one Godwin Matthew for killing his father, Audu Mathew.

The spokesperson of the state police command, Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the development in a statement.

According to available information, the crime took place in Ala area of Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Godwin, 26, was said to have killed his father following an argument over a chicken meal.

Odunlami said the incident occurred on September 9, 2021, with the suspect confessing to it.

She said the mother of the suspect, Christiana Matthew, reported the matter at Ala Police Division, after which the suspect was arrested.

She said: “In the course of interrogation, the suspect stated that on September 9, 2021, his late father directed him to kill a chicken for his brother, one Emmanuel Audu, for his entertainment.

“He said only the chicken head was given to him and this made him kill his father.”