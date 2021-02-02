The Standards Organisation of Nigeria has started enforcement of calibration of installed load weigh bridges across the country to prevent avoidable damage of roads caused by overloading.

Mallam Farouk Salim, SON Director-General, made this known during the official ceremony and commencement of the calibration of the APM terminal weigh bridges in Apapa ports on Monday in Lagos.

Salim, represented by Bede Obayi, Director, National Metrology Institute, said the development was in line with the Federal Government’s directive via a letter by the Ministry of Transportation to the agency.

He said: “As a result, SON has been directed by the Federal Government to ensure that the weigh bridges at the ports and loading bays are fully calibrated.

“The calibration will be effected on weigh bridges to ascertain the axle load for heavy duty vehicles and food transporting vehicle that transport wet and dry products.”

The SON boss emphasised that the task given to the agency was to calibrate weigh bridges for measurement of all cargoes to prevent further damage to roads and its users.

He noted that the letter provided guidelines and penalties for enforcement of the new regime of axle load limits in Nigeria.

Salim said the calibration, which would be extended to other seaports and oil depots and terminals would help government get accurate weights of cargoes.

He added that the calibration would check the influx of substandard goods and services in the country.

“Metrology is the science of measurements and can be used to check the influx of substandard goods and services in Nigeria,” the director general said.

He added that the Federal Executive Council’s approvals on roads construction and management gave credence to the standards body’s calibration services to ensure the preservation and maintenance of roads for long-term use.

Salim said: “An example of the implementation process is been carried by other Africa countries to support the Africa Continental Free Trade Area.

“We are happy that this assignment is given to us.

“This shows that government appreciates our measuring roles.

“SON is to ensure that these weigh bridges give accurate measurements to the users.

“We want to assure all port stakeholders’ of accurate measurements and enjoin them to always declare accurately necessary information about their imports and exports.”

Salim reiterated the Standards body’s commitment to carry out the directive in line with international best practices.