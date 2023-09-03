Son bags hat-trick in Tottenham’s win at Burnley

Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min scored a hat-trick – his first of the season – as his side demolished Burnley 5-2 at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Burnley, still without a point, got a dream start when Lyle Foster finished neatly in the fourth minute against the visitors.

But Tottenham soon hit their stride and Son levelled in the 16th minute with a dinked finish before Cristian Romero’s rasping shot gave the Londoners the lead in first-half stoppage time.

James Maddison made it 3-1 with a delightful curled finish in the 54th minute before Son struck twice in quick succession just past the hour mark to complete an emphatic win.

Burnley grabbed a late consolation through Josh Brownhill.

Tottenham, with 10 points from four games, are second on the table.

Reuters/NAN.