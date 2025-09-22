SON applauds Dangote Cement Plc for driving excellence in Nigeria’s manufacturing sector

The Standards Organization of Nigeria has lauded Dangote Cement Plc for its significant role in elevating the country’s manufacturing sector and urged other manufacturers to emulate the company’s dedication to best practices and operational excellence.

The commendation followed the successful completion by the Dangote Cement, Obajana Plant in Kogi State, of the Integrated Management System (IMS) Certification Audit, conducted by expert auditors from the SON.

The comprehensive IMS Certification Audit comprising of Stages 1 and 2 carried out by seasoned auditors from the agency assessed the plant’s compliance with quality, environmental, and occupational health and safety standards and lasted for over a week.

The SON expert auditors led by Ijeoma Nkechi Ohaemesi highlighted the company’s outstanding contributions to industrial growth and praised its management for maintaining an unwavering commitment to excellence.

According to them, Dangote Cement’s continuous drive for improvement across all operational processes sets a benchmark for quality and innovation within the industry.

ISO System Coordinator for Dangote Group, Sani Mikail, explained that the establishment of ISO Management system in Dangote Cement Plc, across all its plants was approved by the President and Chief executive of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, under the guidance of the Group Vice-President, (Oil & Gas), Devakumar Edwin.

He explained that the ISO Management System implementation and sustenance in the Dangote Group have recorded successes over time with valued added opportunity across the Processes and System in Dangote Cement Plants since 2010.

The Obajana Plant Director, Azad Nawabuddin, a strong advocate of the System, said the IMS had brought immense benefits to the company, particularly in facilitating the continual improvement of its processes.

In his own comment, the Company’s Representative, Kommineni Suresh, lauded the achievement, noting that Dangote Cement Obajana has set the pace in the industry noting “DCP Obajana is one of the first cement factories in Nigeria to attain the IMS certification,” Suresh said.

Explaining the processes leading to the certification of the Obajana plant, the Team Lead of the SON auditors, Mrs. Ijeoma Ohaemesi, applauded Dangote Cement Plc’s management for its commitment to excellence and the strive for continual improvement in all its processes and operations.

According to her, the audit certification process aims to foster deeper alignment with the Management System Standards.

The Obajana Plant’s IMS Team Lead, Akindele Temitope, highlighted that dedication commitment and teamwork made the plant to achieve the feat.

“This was only possible through management’s commitment and everyone’s dedication to this cause,” she said adding that the certification would further enhance compliance, quality, safety, and improve communication and business focus.

“With this milestone, DCP Obajana reaffirms its position as an industry leader committed to excellence, sustainability, and global best practices,” Temitope declared.

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) is the federal government agency responsible for setting and enforcing quality standards for products and services in Nigeria.

