RelatedPosts No Content Available

The National Youths Coalition has alleged that some criminal elements among the youths have collected N1 billion from the “enemies of our democracy to create anarchy, disrupt our democracy and make the country ungovernable starting from Monday, November 9, 2020”.

This was contained in a statement by the Director of Contacts and Mobilisation, National Youths Coalition, Olugbenga Michael, on Saturday.

The group alleged that some criminals who collected the huge sum of money have concluded arrangements to use the #EndSARS protest as a decoy to mobilise Nigerian youths for another round of selfish and insurrectional nationwide protests starting from Lagos and Abuja.

Michael said: “Given the level of looting and destruction of public and private properties caused in the country last month by these hoodlums, we have resolved not to fold our hands and watch these criminal elements destroy our country and our hard-earned democracy any longer.”

The group however advised youths in the country to reject any invitation for destruction of properties, insurrection, killing, looting and disobedience to law and order by these criminal elements.

The group also called on the various security agencies to nip in the bud every act of subversion, insurrection, killing, looting and plots to truncate our democracy by these criminal elements and their sponsors.

It said: “The genuine #EndSARS protesters have made their points and the government have yielded to their demands by embarking on unprecedented reform of the Nigerian Police Force and other institutions in the country. Many state Governments have also constituted Judicial Panel of Inquiries to look in to concerns raised during the original #EndSARS Protests.

“We therefore wonder why these criminal elements will jump the gun by collecting money from the enemies of our democracy to create anarchy in the name of #EndSARS Protest starting from Monday?

“Therefore, any act of insurrection in this country amounts to treasonable felony and we call on the security agencies to arrest and prosecute any individual or group planning to create anarchy and disorder in any part of the country starting from Monday, November 9, 2020.”