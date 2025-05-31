Some youth leaders planning to incite violence in Akwa Ibom – Governor Eno

Governor Umo Eno has expressed concern over an intel pointing to some Akwa Ibom state youth groups’ leaders planning with external collaborators to incite mayhem in the state over perceived denial of benefits for 2023 electoral support for the governor.

Eno at Friday’s flag off of a project to build homes for Akwa Ibom state judges bemoaned a culture of extreme sense of entitlement over government treasury in the state.

He affirmed that he owes no support group any special benefit and would deal decisively with anyone caught stirring violence.

He told the gathering, “I’m speaking to our young people. We’re providing jobs and aware that some of these youth leaders are planning to bring in mercenaries from outside the state.

“We know what you’re doing and we are up to the task. This state under my watch will continue to be peaceful and we’ll confront anyone or group of persons that will attempt to detail the peace God had brought here.

“Let us stop this issue of entitlement. It’s so much around us. You feel entitled to everything. It must be me. They didn’t recognize me.

“It’s only in Akwa Ibom that people feel so entitled. And they look to the gates of Government House as if a bullion van is going to come out and start sharing money.

“And when you finish, same people are the ones to petition you to the EFCC, that you took government money. It’s not me. I will defend any decision I’ve taken.”

