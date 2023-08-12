Some of us have received their N2m recess ‘token’ — Senator Ningi

Senator Abdul Ningi has revealed that some of his colleagues have received N2 million as their recess “token” as announced by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio.

The representative of Bauchi Central Senatorial District revealed this on a Channels Television programme on Friday.

Ningi, who spoke on: “Politics Today,” however, said he was yet to receive his own “token”.

Ningi, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, said: “Nothing has come to my account yet.

“I heard that some people got N2 million, but for me, nothing yet.

“Hopefully when they tidy up things.”

Ningi, however, faulted Akpabio’s comment on the fund.

He said: “Some of these things, if they happen, you don’t broadcast it the way he did.

“I think it is a huge embarrassment to the Senate President as a person and to the institution of the National Assembly.

“The Senate President should have gone further to say what the allowances are for.

“How did he come about the allowances?

“Who gave the allowances?

“Is it part of the remuneration?

“I don’t know what N2 million would do for a holiday.

“I find it very difficult to understand what this money is for.”