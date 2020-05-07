The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has revealed some Nigerians wanted to frustrate the repatriation of $311 million looted by late former Head of State, Sani Abacha.

Malami, in a statement on Wednesday, said such persons should “bury their heads in shame” over the successful repatriation.

Malami also took a jab at those who criticised his use of “Abacha assets” to describe the stolen funds.

He said: “The point needs to be made that when the seal of legitimacy was appended to the funds by way of repatriation it became an asset in favour of the Federal Government as a beneficial owner of same.

“Beyond the issues of verbal dexterity and vocal acrobatics, Nigerians should focus more on the effective utilisation of the recovered funds in accordance with the content of the signed tripartite agreement in the interest of Nigerians.

“It is palpable that news about successful return of the looted assets have brought nightmares to nay-sayers and pessimists who wanted to frustrate the repatriation process through a campaign of calumny.

“They resorted to rhetoric instead of burying their heads in shame.”