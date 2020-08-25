Actress Halima Abubakar is not a stranger to controversies and she is always in the news for different reasons.

The actress took to her Instagram page to give advice to ladies on what to do if their relationship isn’t working.

According to the actress, sometimes relationship problems come up because some men prefer dating another man.

Abubakar wrote: “Don’t blame people who jump from one girl to another. Some times what they really want is another man. Don’t Hurt Yourself. Dust yourself and move on. The world is deep okay so all the girls are bad? Nah bro. IT IS YOU BE YOUR SELF MAN.”

Recall the actress stunned her fans and colleagues a few months ago when she announced that she has been delivered of a baby.