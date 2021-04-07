Filmmaker and gospel evangelist, Mike Bamiloye, has shared his opinion on why many ladies are yet to get engaged to their life partners.

In a post shared on his IG page, the filmmaker opined that many ladies delay in getting engaged because they did not stick to God’s choice for them.

Bamiloye said these ladies instead set themselves up for ungodly and carnal standards that God’s choice could not meet.

He wrote: “Some ladies delay in getting engaged is of God.

“But man sisters’ delay is their own fault.

“They had refused to discern when God’s choice showed up.

“They had set for themselves ungodly and carnal standards God’s choice could not meet.”