The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has released some new series of warnings amidst the crisis that Nigeria is facing.

The man of God during a live service on Tuesday stated that Nigerians need to pray against assassination of some Nigerian Governors.

He revealed that he foresees assassination hovering around them and if serious attention isn’t taken through prayers, something terrible may happen to them.

Primate Ayodele commented on terrorism in Nigeria, making it known that it is difficult to overcome because most of the masterminds are in President Muhammadu Buhari’s government.

He said: “Nigerian Governors should pray against assassination.

“It is hovering around them.

“Governors should wake up.

“People that are involved in terrorism should be arrested.

“They are in the government.

“It seems the government are happy with what is going on.

“If not, they know what to do.

“The traits of Boko Haram are still in Buhari’s Government.

“His appointees should be investigated very well.

“I don’t know why the Northern Elders are shielding terrorists.

“They should be arrested immediately or else the country will go into a state of anarchy as I said Earlier.”

Ayodele also alerted the Lagos State Government to the need to beef up security in some sensitive areas.

He said: “In Lagos, bandits will want to strike top four places: Market, Bus Stops, Schools and Churches, the Governor (Babajide Sanwo-Olu) should wake up to this.

“It is not a time to joke.

“The security operatives should be on alert.”

Primate Ayodele, whose prophecies about the insecurity faced in Nigeria has come to pass, lamented the rate at which the people in power ignore spiritual warnings, explaining that it is the reason Nigeria is at this unfortunate state today.

He said: “Despite all the warnings, still the government refused to listen.

“This is one of the reasons we are where we are today.

“This government don’t listen to warnings.

“They don’t take God serious.

“I see some describe prophecies as doom.

“That’s very wrong.

“They are just warnings.”

Furthermore, Primate Ayodele gave warnings to some African countries, among other prophecies.

He said: “Chad must still beef up security.

“I see rebels coming for the interim Head of State and there will be constitutional amendments.

“South Sudan and Sudan crisis will soon begin.

“COVID-19 will subside in the world from November to January.

“People will stop using nose mask.”