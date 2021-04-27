A video showing one Nigerian woman narrating how some ladies in Warri, Delta State take their bath very early in the morning in a particular cemetery in the oil-rich city has been making the rounds on social media.

The lady disclosed this in a heated discussion with some people who were also confirming what she was saying.

She said: “In Warri here, Cemetery Road, some say that they are from Igbe.

“What they do is that they go there early in the morning to have their bath and wash their private parts.

“That water, that’s what they use in cooking stew.

“We have eaten a lot.”

