Some feared dead at anti-tout operative vehicle rams into tipper

Some operatives of the Anambra State Special Anti-Tout Squad are feared dead and others sustained injuries after their vehicle rammed into a tipper fully loaded with sand on Friday in Oba, Anambra State.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports it occurred along Onitsha-Owerri Road in Idemili South Local Government Area on Friday.

It was gathered that the driver of the anti-tout vehicle rammed into the tipper while driving out of a junction, during their daily stop and search operation.

An eyewitness, Chinwe Okeke, said that eight persons were in the branded Toyota Hiace bus carrying the anti-tout operatives before the incident occurred.

According to her, the branded Toyota vehicle had about eight young men as occupants and was on top speed before ramming into the tipper fully loaded with sand.

Okeke said: “The operatives were on their routine stop and search operations when they rammed into the tipper, which was coming out from another junction of the road.

“After the accident happened, the occupants of the vehicle were trapped and passers-by volunteered to bring out their bodies and more than four lifeless bodies littered the road while those injured were rushed to the hospital.

“The incident caused panic on the road as motorists struggled in the ensuing traffic logjam as a result of the incident.”

NAN reports that a video is currently circulating on social media showing the scene of the accident and lifeless bodies littering the road, while bystanders and passers-by were undertaking rescue operations.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Anambra State Police Command and a Superintendent of Police, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident, promising to get back when fully furnished with more updates.

Also when contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps in the state, Margaret Onabe, said that she was making contact with personnel around the area to ascertain the true position of things.

