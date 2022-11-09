Some day, I hope to take a walk around Ojota, Ketu — Nigerian-American wrestler

Nigerian-American wrestler, Tolulope Omogbehin, popularly known professionally as Omos, has revealed that he wants to take a walk around Ojota, Oregun and Ketu, all in Lagos State, in the future.

The wrestler spoke on his background, having treated his family in Lagos to a surprise visit on November 7, 2022.

Following the WWE Press Conference in Lagos on November 8, 2022 for the announcement of: “The Search for Africa’s Next WWE Superstar,” held in Lagos, Omos stated that he grew up in Ketu, Alapere area of Lagos State.

Omogbehin said: “I grew up in Ketu, Alapere, which is just down the street.

“I went to Maryland private school.

“This is my home.”

Omos, who also expressed himself in his native language, Yoruba, stated that it felt amazing to be back home with WWE.

He said: “I remember going to school and getting on the bus by 6am and coming back home.

“My primary school is around here and to think that I am here in a press conference to announce the search for Africa’s next WWE superstar is amazing.

“It is amazing that I am coming back home with WWE.”

Also, another Nigerian-American wrestler, Apollo Crews, noted that he came to Lagos, Nigeria for the first time with his parents when he was 10 years old, while expressing his excitement to be back to his roots.





