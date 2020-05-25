Some corps members serving in Ekiti State will have to wait until the inter-state travel restriction is eased before they can get their Certificate of National Service, an official of the corps said.

The Ekiti State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps, Emmanuella Okpongete, made this known on Monday in a statement by the Ekiti NYSC Public Relations Officer, Rose Onoja

The coordinator added that those that would be affected by the directive were corps members serving in the state, but had travelled out of the state.

Okpongete said the decision was taken because the affected corp members might not be able to attend the passing-out ceremony of 2019 Batch B, Stream 1 slated for Thursday because of the lockdown.

Okpongete was quoted as saying that the corps members would be issued their certificates without the usual fanfare due to the COVID-19 pandemic at the various 16 Local Government Areas of the state and discharged accordingly.

He said: “The 2019 Batch ‘B, Stream 1 Passing-out ceremony will hold on Thursday, May 28 across the federation.

“Corps members will be discharged and issued their Certificate of National Service (CNS) without the usual fanfare due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Issuance of certificates in Ekiti will take place at corps members’ various Local Government Areas of service.

“Corps members presently not in the state will be issued their CNS whenever the ‘inter-state lockdown’ is eased.”

The state coordinator, however, solicited the cooperation of all employers across Ekiti State, urging them to issue “Letters of Release” to corps members that served in their organisations.

Okpongete also solicited the cooperation of stakeholders such as the road transport unions to ensure the safety of corps members as many of them travel from Ekiti to their various states of origin from May 30.