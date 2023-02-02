The Spokesperson of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Femi Fani-Kayode, has said some members of his party, All Progressives Congress, may be working for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar.

The former Minister stated this in an interview on a Channels Television programme: “The 2023 Verdict,” on Wednesday.

Sani-Kayode said: “It is not every person working in the Villa that is a member of the APC.

“Trust me on this.

“I have been in the government before.

“They may be or they may not be.

“I can assure you that even if they are, they have their own motives and agenda.

“Their agenda is certainly not to do the best for Nigeria, APC, President Buhari or Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Maybe it could be the example that Nasir El-Rufai sited.

“Some of them felt that their candidate didn’t emerge during the party’s presidential primaries, which is possible, while others just don’t want Asiwaju to be president.

“It’s a personal choice that people make.

“When you are in the position of power, only God knows your heart and what you are thinking.

“Just like Shakespeare said, it is a difficult thing to see the mind’s construction in the face.

“You don’t know what people think.

“What you need to know is this: if you are in government, there should be a collective interest.

“Ninety-five to 99 per cent of the APC are one family, moving in one direction and solidly behind one candidate, praying and hoping that he will win.

“We are working extremely hard.

“Some of us sleep for few hours at night, we work for 18 hours now.

“I am just coming back from Lagos after six days of resting because we work very hard.

“Festus Keyamo, Dele Alake, Bayo Ononuga.

“Our candidate is out there in the field, going all over the country, with governors moving with him.

“So all these distractions for us are very disturbing because we are working hard, but people are plotting night and day in order to create obstacles on our path to ensure this transition does not go smoothly.”

When asked if he these people are working for another candidate, Fani-Kayode said: “Like I said, I guess it varies.

“My own view is that some are, but I don’t see how that is going to go well, given the fact that the opposition is so weak when it comes to what is going on.

“I’m saying that some of them may be working for candidates I consider very weak like Atiku.

“I don’t think he is a strong candidate like I said before.

“My own view is that there is an attempt to create chaos in this country for everybody and to pave the way for something completely different.

“And I must tell you, I find it questionable.

“The policies of the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria as at today.

“I don’t question the policy itself, but I question the timing of the policy.

“People are suffering and going through hell and can hardly achieve anything.

“I knew as far back as Christmas that this is what they were going to do.

“How would you feel that if in a week people would still not be able to get cash in the banks.

“What effects do you think that would have on the people of this country, how it will make them feel.

“Yes we need a cashless policy ultimately, but why is it being introduced at this critical period?

“It will lead to hatred, suffering, resentment, not only on the ruling party but on every single member of the ruling class.

“And you are trying to provoke an uprising in this country to ensure that everything scatters and this transition does not go anywhere.

“I am accusing the governor of the Central Bank that he has a hidden agenda.

“I have be never known of a governor of central bank who will be outside the country with the challenges facing the security agencies.

“He would come back to be arrested and not to be guided by soldiers.

“Who posted the soldiers there?

“And how come he has that kind of power”

“I have never known a governor of Central Bank who was summoned to go to the House of Reps several times, but he refused to go until the time they threatened him with arrest he quickly went there and said okay, I will postpone for a few days.

“Even with that postponing doesn’t mean anything.

“Nigerians are suffering and they will continue to suffer throughout this one.

“I am saying again, mark my words: “It will be difficult for people to get the new Naira until after the election because there is a hidden agenda.

“They will tell you that the commercial banks are not releasing new notes.

“Well, it is a lie.

“The truth is that they will not release because of a hidden agenda.

“And there is so much more to this.

“There are other fronts in which they are fighting democracy and fighting us too.

“As far as I am concerned, this is not for any political party.”

—