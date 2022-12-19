Soludo’s wife offers scholarship to teenager impregnated by her guardian

The Wife of Anambra State Governor, Nonye Soludo, has offered scholarship to a 13-year-old girl, allegedly impregnated by her 75-year-old guardian, Sunday Moghalu.

Soludo made this known Monday while receiving the victim and her baby in company of the state Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Ify Obinabo, in Awka.

While handing over cash and nursing relief materials and baby’s essentials for the victim and her child’s upkeep, she promised to take full responsibility for the girl to ensure her life’s ambition was attained.

“The girl will be given all the support she needs to raise her baby, attain standard education and become a useful asset to her family and Anambra.

“We will always be in touch to ensure that her baby is well taken care of too.

“I commend the Ministry of Women and Social Welfare for being proactive on the matter.

“And, we will continue to warn child abusers that the present administration will ensure that all offenders are punished,” Soludo said.

She also urged those undergoing any form of abuse to speak out, promising that the state government was ever ready to respond promptly.

The girl, a primary five pupil, has been registered to continue her education when the next academic session begins in January.

The excited girl hugged and danced with the governor’s wife and her daughters.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the 75-year old Moghalu, committed the offence in Agu-Oye, Umudioka, Awka South Local Government area.

He was arrested on Dec.11 by the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Welfare in collaboration with the police, following a tip off.

He is currently standing trial at the Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Court, sitting in Awka, where he pleaded not guilty to the charges.





