Soludo’s wife celebrates Anambra schools for winning nine awards at national competition

The wife of the Anambra State governor, Mrs. Nonye Soludo, has commended the state for its impressive performance at the 2025 President and Schools Excellence Competition held in Abuja, where Anambra won nine awards.

The event held at Eagle Square, Abuja, on Sunday, saw the state winning the Overall Best School in Nigeria, won by Woliwo Primary School II, Onitsha; First Runner-up for Best Approved Private School awarded to Pinkberry International School, Odume, Obosi; First Runner-up for Approved Private Senior Secondary School won by Emmanuel Ndibe of St. Theresa’s Secondary School, Enugwu Ukwu; and First Runner-up for Best Approved Private Primary School Teacher, Nkechi Ikedi of Pinkberry International Primary School, Odume, Obosi.

Other prizes included First Runner-up for Best Public Junior Secondary School, Girls’ Secondary School, Ojoto; First Runner-up for Best Public Primary School Teacher, Cosmas Nwata of Igbariam Farm Settlement Primary School; First Runner-up for Best Public Senior Secondary School Administrator, Amaka Ubaka of Prince Memorial Secondary School, Onitsha; First Runner-up for Best Public Junior Secondary School Administrator, Ngozi Okafor of Community High School, Nkwelle Ezunaka; and First Runner-up for Best Public Primary School Administrator, Nnenna Edozieobi of Model Primary School, Akabor, Ojoto.

Describing the awards as “another phenomenal feat,” Mrs. Soludo said: “I’m super excited to learn that Anambra State won a historic nine awards at the 2025 President and Schools Excellence Award held in Abuja.

“These awards represent the fruits of our investments in Anambra’s education sector.

“The 2025 budget dedicated over 10% of spending to the sector alone, the largest allocation in terms of sectoral breakdown. The rewards are paying off, and it’s all credit to the right vision and deliberate targets.”

Also Read:

She emphasized that education remains the backbone of Anambra’s human capital development master plan, noting that Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s “Dubai-Taiwan vision” begins in the classroom.

Mrs. Soludo congratulated all the schools and teachers who made the state proud, urging them to keep striving for excellence.

“May your flame of glory take you farther than it already has,” she said.