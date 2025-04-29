Soludo vows to make Anambra a green, liveable homeland

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has pledged that his second term will be focused on delivering transformative projects aimed at establishing Anambra as a green, liveable, and prosperous homeland.

Speaking through his Press Secretary, Mr. Christian Aburime, the governor outlined a bold vision for his second term, anchored on sustainability and scaling up key development initiatives launched during his first term.

Among the key projects planned are the creation of three new smart cities—Awka 2.0, Next Onitsha, and the Anambra Mixed-Use Industrial City (AMIC)—designed to redefine urban living and industrial productivity in Nigeria.

According to Aburime, the next phase of Governor Soludo’s agenda includes a state rail network connecting major commercial centers, the dualization of more Trunk A highways, and the rollout of a modern mass transit system combining BRT buses, water transport, and digital ticketing to boost mobility, efficiency, and environmental responsibility.

In the health sector, the governor plans to establish a Comprehensive Oncology Centre to tackle Nigeria’s rising cancer burden.

This will complement Anambra’s growing telemedicine infrastructure, ensuring residents in remote areas have real-time digital access to quality medical consultations.

“Health emergencies will be met with smart responses, and rural births will receive world-class care.

“Governor Soludo’s health vision is radical in its simplicity: every life must count,” Aburime noted.

Tourism is also a major pillar of the governor’s agenda. Plans are underway to transform Ogbunike Cave, Owerre-Ezukala Waterfalls, and Agulu Lake into world-class eco-tourism destinations.

Supporting infrastructure, enhanced security, and luxury accommodations will be developed to position Anambra as a top destination for heritage-based tourism.

The Marriott Hotel project in Awka, currently under development, is set to anchor a new era of business and leisure tourism in the state.

Aburime further disclosed that Culture will no longer be an afterthought but will be leveraged as a vehicle for economic development, with local traditions projected respectfully and sustainably.

To ensure inclusivity in education, the state government will also launch a comprehensive bursary scheme for Anambra students, guaranteeing that no learner is left behind.

Aburime concluded by stating that Governor Soludo’s three-year performance has “silenced doubters and inspired believers,” adding that the coming term promises to be even more impactful.

