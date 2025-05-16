Soludo unveils ‘Solution Lens’ to enhance transparency in governance

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has unveiled “Solution Lens”, a civic technology platform designed to enhance transparency and accountability in governance.

The initiative aims to keep citizens informed about government projects and programs, while providing a channel for reporting issues and asking relevant questions for improved service delivery.

Solution Lens, powered by the State Ministry of Budget & Economic Planning in partnership with the Ministry of Information and the Anambra State ICT Agency, is managed by trained focal persons and stakeholders for seamless updates and monitoring.

Speaking at lunch, Governor Soludo, represented by the Commissioner for Budget & Economic Planning, Mrs. Chiamaka Nnake, urged media houses and civil society organizations to promote awareness and accessibility of the platform.

“It will make governance easier for all—government, citizens, and people across the nation. It ensures accessibility, accountability, openness, and responsiveness,” she said.

Nnake added that the platform serves as a democratic tool to engage and empower citizens, strengthen government processes, and act as a feedback mechanism for better governance.

The platform is accessible to all citizens, including community members, students, civil society groups, and journalists.

Users are encouraged to create accounts for easy access and reportage of ongoing and completed projects.

State Commissioner for Information, Dr. Law Mefor, noted that the platform reflects Governor Soludo’s commitment to leveraging technology for good governance and the effective delivery of democratic dividends.

He highlighted ongoing plans to train government workers to become digitally skilled, encouraging the populace to embrace technology for growth and development.

On his part, Chief Executive of the Anambra State ICT Agency, Mr. Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata, described Solution Lens as an interactive platform where citizens can engage, interrogate, and support government efforts towards a more livable and prosperous state.

“It will enable Anambra citizens, residents, and others to stay informed about government activities, follow conversations, and track development indices,” Agbata stated.

Earlier, Prince Chris Azor, Coordinator of the Anambra State Civil Society Network and Co-chair of the Open Governance Partnership (OGP) Initiative, applauded the program, describing it as a crucial step toward strengthening accountability and transparency in the state.

He encouraged Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) to optimize the platform for effective civic engagement.

The state government said it has equally trained and empowered some persons to help in making the platform effectively and efficiently operated by all through constant updating through https://lens.anambrastate.gov.ng.

