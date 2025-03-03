Soludo to Anambrarians in Lagos: Channel some of your investments home

The Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, has asked Anambrarians in Lagos State to think of home and take part of their investments to the state to transform their homeland into an enviable place.

The governor spoke on Sunday at the launch of the Anambra Homeland Consciousness initiative at Villa Park, Amuwo Odofin, Lagos State.

Soludo told indigenes of the state who turned out in large numbers: “We need to channel our resources and investments to our homeland to replicate some of our business ideas in other places.”

This, he said, will not only give them a sense of pride, but also make the state a-much-sought-after investment destination by non-indigenes and foreigners.

He urged well-meaning indigenes of Anambra State in Lagos State to come together to shape the future for a greater Anambra State, adding: “We need to build business hubs and create boomtowns in our homeland, and, possibly, stimulate the influx of foreign capital.”

The Anambra Homeland Consciousness initiative is designed to strengthen the bond between the indigenes of the state, harness their collective resources and create pathways for sustainable development in Anambra State.

Soludo allayed fears that the campaign was aimed at moving investments of people back to their home states, saying that the Homeland Consciousness initiative “is a message to our people saying whatever you are doing, think home.

“We are not saying take everything you have in Lagos or elsewhere home.

“No.”

The governor also gave a breakdown of the successes his administration has recorded since he assumed duty some three years ago, saying that many infrastructural projects have been executed while some are ongoing as part of the effort to make the state a haven for foreign direct investment and a beacon of pride for the indigenes of the state.

Among the projects is the award and flag off of 700 kilometres of roads in 21 local government areas of the state, with 400 kilometres set for commissioning by the third year anniversary, just as another 400 kilometres of roads have been rehabilitated through the zero pothole initiative.

Also, large-scale erosion control projects, addressing major challenges at critical locations like Ebenator, Nnobi, Ezi-Oko, Awka (behind Ekwueme Square), Onitsha-Owerri Road in the Oba axis, near Rojenny Hotel, while Onitsha-Owerri Road (Ozubulu axis) is currently in progress.

Flyover bridge construction at Ekwuloba intersection of two Federal Highways is underway, showcasing commitment to improved connectivity, while the dual carriageways at the Ekwuloba-Agulu-Uga and Agulu-Nnobi-Nnewi are seriously under construction to give fast connectivity to different parts of the state.

Others include the completion of abandoned projects, renovation of existing public buildings, new urban development initiatives, renewable energy solutions, expansion of electricity infrastructure, water sector transformation.

There are plans to build an industrial park, a new Onitsha, Silicon Valley, Marriott Hotel, Awka 2.0.

On security, Soludo spoke on the efforts of the government to provide adequate security in the state, pointing out the exploits of Agunechemba, which has been cleaning up the state and with the assistance of technology, ridding the state of bad boys, assuring that every other utility to encourage investment in the state is being put in place.

He said the Homeland Security Law, 2025, which he signed into law recently, provides a framework for community/citizens’ ownership and participation in sustainable security and social re-engineering.

The governor added that Operation Udo Ga-Achi is a special intervention force that complements regular policing, and is designed to upscale intelligence gathering, reward whistleblowers, enhance rapid response, and urgently root out criminals from every camp in Anambra State.

He noted that the security challenges facing the state are complex and hydra-headed, requiring a comprehensive and sustainable response, emphasising that the state government is determined to fight criminality and ensure that Anambra State becomes the safest state in Nigeria.

He said that the homeland security law, which has aided the arrest of native doctors preparing charms for suspected kidnappers, was not targeted at traditional religious practitioners.

According to him, traditional religion is an essential component of Igbo traditional religion and culture.

The new law was designed to combat crime and criminality committed by quacks and evil native doctors, particularly those who pervert and alter the core values of the Igbo society, those who promote and teach the acquisition of wealth without work, and those who deceive the younger generation and unwary members of society.

He condemned native doctors in the state who mislead the youth on wealth without work.

The governor concluded by urging all the indigenes of the state to be a part of the envisaged success of the Anambra Homeland Consciousness initiative by contributing part of their financial resource in the form of tax.

