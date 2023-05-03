Soludo swears-in new Commissioners

The Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has sworn in two new Commissioners.

The new cabinet members are: Christian Udechukwu and Evarist Uba as the Commissioners for Industry and Special Adviser on Trade and Markets, respectively.

Soludo had April 21 announced the appointment of Udechukwu as the new Commissioner for Industry to replace Dr Obinna Ngonadi, who previously held the position, after which Udechukwu was subsequently confirmed by the State’s House of Assembly.

A statement signed by Soludo’s Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, Wednesday, indicated that the Governor welcomed the new members shortly after they were sworn in at the Anambra State Executive Council Chambers, Government House, Awka, the state capital.

Soludo charged them to consider their appointment as a different kind of call and service to Ndị Anambra, pointing out that his government is committed to disruptive change in a positive sense.

He said: “There are basically two types of leadership: transactional and transformational leadership. Our government is tilted more toward making transformational changes.

“Our goal is one that we are passionate about. It will require people to pay to serve. It may not be a very smooth ride because of the sacrifices you will have to pay.

“In the end, the satisfaction is the public good. It is what makes it worth it. It should be a daily reminder.