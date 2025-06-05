Soludo speaks on report he consulted native doctor over his re-election bid

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has reacted to the allegations that he consulted a native doctor regarding his re-election bid in the November 8, 2026 governorship election in the state.

A video currently circulating on social media has sparked controversy, with commentators alleging it showed Soludo was engaging a native doctor.

But in a statement by his Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, Soludo described the viral video and publications as completely false and maliciously fabricated.

He clarified that the footage was taken during his recent official engagement with Anambra State-based content creators

Aburime said the event was organised by his Special Senior Assistant on New Media, Ejimofor Opara, as part of efforts to promote Anambra State’s creative economy.

He said: “During the interactive session, content creators were encouraged to present their talents and discuss the challenges facing the industry.

“One of the attendees performed a comedic skit involving a native doctor character — a common trope in Nigerian online comedy.

“This was purely an entertainment performance and not an actual consultation.

“The claim that Governor Soludo sought the services of a native doctor is entirely false.

“It is disheartening that political opponents would distort an innocent artistic presentation to mislead the public.”

Aburime said the governor was confident of reelection based on his performance and the ongoing implementation of the Solution Agenda – his administration’s blueprint.

He said that Soludo’s track record in economic and creative sector development.

Aburime also said the recently inaugurated Solution Fun City project reflected his administration’s commitment to empowering the entertainment and tourism sectors.

According to him, this is part of a broader effort to diversify the economy.

Aburime quoted Soludo as urging Anambra State residents, media outlets, and social media users to disregard the misleading narrative.

“Governor Soludo remains focused on building a livable and prosperous Anambra and will not be distracted by politically motivated falsehoods,” he said.

