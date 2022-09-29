Soludo speaks after gunmen kill five soldiers in Anambra community

The Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, has reacted to the killing of five soldiers by gunmen in the state.

The attack was carried out in Umunze, a community in Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The attack was said to have occurred on Wednesday at about 12:30pm.

The soldiers, who were in a Nigerian Army-marked Sienna patrol vehicle, were shot dead by the gunmen.

Reacting, Soludo said: “We condemn this wicked and cruel attack in the strongest terms. The perpetrators of this act must pay,” Soludo said, as quoted in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Christian Aburime.

“We are not going to rest on our oars, including those people that attacked Senator Ifeanyi Ubah and the rest. There will be absolutely no hiding place for them.

“Going forward, our actions will show, as these people must surely pay for this heinous and repulsive attack.”