Soludo reinstates sacked Anambra community leader, Uche Nwoye

The sacked Ifitedunu Community leader in Dunukofia local government area of Anambra State, Chief Uche Nwoye, has been reinstated by Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

The President General was sacked by the immediate past Governor, Willie Obiano without any reason, which threw the community into chaos.

The reinstated Nwoye called on all aggrieved persons in the community to embrace peace and unite to attract development to the area.

Speaking with reporters Saturday, Nwoye admonished all that led to his unlawful removal from office should be swept under the carpet

He appealed to all community members to embrace peace for unity, progress and development of the community.

According to him: “We need to live in peace as one body,no need for bickering. Our community needs unity, peace and development.”

Nwoye said plans to invite all major stakeholders to a peace and conflict resolution was being muted, while urging all to be calm with open mind for restoration of greater peace in Ifitedunu.

”I am a unifying tool to move Ifitedunu beyond its present status.

“We need to work as a team to project the beauty and cultural inheritance of our community to the world.

“Bickering over materialism will not take the community to the growth and development the youths are yawning for,our women and girls need skills acquisition and our men need to operate in a peaceful environment to achieve huge successes,” he said.

He denied the alleged closeness to Anambra Commissioner for Chieftaincy and Local Government, Tony Nwabunwanne that worked for his reinstatement.

“This allegations is not near the truth at all. I was wrongly removed from office by former governor, Chief Willie Obiano.

“I was not invited by the government to query me over any misconduct, I read about my removal from social media and later it turned to be true,” he said.

Recall that the traditional ruler of the community, Dr Emeka Ilouno with community members paid a thank- you visit to the Governor on July 5. The Nation.