Soludo mourns dead Lawmaker, Senator Okonkwo

Anambra Governor, Chukwuma Soludo has expressed sadness over the death of Annie Okonkwo, a former Senator who represented Anambra Central.

Soludo, in a statement signed by his Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, described Okonkwo as a prominent son of the State who truly served it.

Okonkwo hailed from Ojoto in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra.

Soludo extended condolences to the Okonkwo family and prayed to God to console them.

“On behalf of the Anambra government and the entire people of the State, I commiserate with the family and friends of the deceased over this painful loss.

“I pray the good Lord grants his soul eternal rest and the family he left behind the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” he said.

Okonkwo was a member of the sixth Senate between 2007 and 2011.