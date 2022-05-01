Soludo mourns as aide dies two weeks after appointment

The Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has expressed shock and disbelief over the death of his campaign media aide, Joe Anatune.

Anatune died on Saturday a few days after his 62nd birthday.

He was appointed on April 19, as the MD/CEO of Anambra State Signage and Advertising Agency by Soludo.

A statement on Sunday by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Christian Aburime, said the governor received the news of Anatune’s sudden death with deep pains and shock.

He described Anatune as one of the foremost apostles of the Soludo project with uncommon strength and courage to deliver on any given assignment.

He said, “Anatune’s personal sacrifices during the electioneering campaign were not only exceptional but highly commendable. He spearheaded the Soludo Promoters Forum and for two years used the platform to engage the professionals into mainstream politics.”

According to the governor, the government and the good people of Anambra State will sorely miss Joe Anatune.

Soludo also commiserated with his wife, Ify Anatune and children, the Anatune family and the Awa community over the sudden loss of their illustrious son.