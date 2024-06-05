Soludo gives Odinkalu, Bianca appointments

Governor Chukwuma Soludo has appointed Prof. Chidi Odinkalu, a former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, as Pro-Chancellor/Chairman of the Governing Council of the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Igbariam, Anambra State.

Governor Soludo’s Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, made the disclosure in a statement on Tuesday in Awka.

Aburime said that the new Council was assembled with a focus on excellence, integrity and strategic leadership.

The statement said that the Council would provide guidance and oversight for the continued growth and development of the state-owned university.

Other members of the Council are Ifeoma Ekwueme, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Chief Christopher Ndubuisi and Igwe Oranu Chidume.