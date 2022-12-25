Soludo felicitates Anambra people at Christmas

Governor Chukwuma Soludo has sent warm Christmas greetings to christians and people of Anambra State, South East, Nigeria.

Press Secretary to Soludo, Christian Aburime reported the governor as expressing gratitude to God Almighty for the gift of life and the grace to celebrate another Christmas this year.

He said that Christmas was a time for hope and a season for a renewed inspiration from the Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, whose birthday was celebrated on the solemn occasion the world over.

Soludo called on the people to embrace the timeless message of God’s love, hope and redemption of mankind which were the cardinal significance of the occasion

He assured that adequate security had been put in place for a hitch-free yuletide, adding that the vision to make Anambra a livable and prosperous homeland remained fully on course.

“As we join our families and friends in our homes and communities to celebrate Christmas, let us share the gift of God’s love with one another.

“With joy and happiness in my heart, I welcome the people of Anambra, including those coming home and those already in the homeland for this year’s Christmas celebration.

“Once again, on behalf of my family and the State Government, I wish Ndi Anambra a Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year,” he stated.