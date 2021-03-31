Three policemen attached to former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Prof Charles Soludo were killed on Wednesday during an attack on him by gunmen.

It was gathered that the incident occurred around 5.30pm at the Civic Centre in Isuofia during a political gathering.

A source said others were injured during the attack but Soludo, who was alleged to be the convener of the political meeting in his community, was whisked away unhurt

It was gathered Commissioner for Public Utilities, Emeka Ezenwanne, who attended the meeting, was kidnapped by the gunmen.

An eyewitness said: “A couple of minutes ago, gunmen disrupted an interactive session between Isuofia youths and a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Prof Chukwuma Soludo at the town’s civic centre.

“Three policemen were reportedly shot dead in the meeting.”

He said Soludo had left the State immediately the incident took place, adding “nobody is safe here again.”

Anambra Police Public Relations Officer, Ikenga Tochukwu confirmed the incident, but said he was not aware of the number of casualties.

He said: “The incident happened at a political gathering at Isuofia . But as at this night, I’m still gathering information about the incident.”

Soludo is a leading aspirant in the November 6 governorship poll in the state on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).