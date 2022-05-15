Soludo congratulates Obi of Onitsha at 81

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo has congratulated Igwe Alfred Achebe, the Obi of Onitsha, on his 81st birthday anniversary.

Soludo, who also congratulated Achebe on his 20th-year reign on the throne, described him as a man of exemplary life and outstanding leadership qualities.

Achebe clocked 81 on May 14.

Soludo, who conveyed the message in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS) Christian Aburime, said the people of the South Eastern State were proud of the traditional ruler and thanked God for His grace upon him.

He said Achebe, who was also the Chairman of Anambra State Council of Traditional Rulers and the Southeast Council of Traditional Rulers, had provided wise counsel and contributed immensely to the growth and development of Anambra, Southeast and the country.

“Igwe Achebe is a worthy son of Anambra and an elder statesman whose fatherly disposition to issues in regard to peace and security in the state and the well-being of the people have continued to earn him the highest respect in the land.

“As Igwe Achebe marks his 81st birthday anniversary, I join millions of Nigerians and well-wishers home and abroad in celebrating the auspicious occasion and wish him many more years of good health, wisdom and selfless service to God and humanity.

“Governor Soludo also leverages this occasion to congratulate HRM Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe on his 20th anniversary as the Obi of Onitsha,” he said.