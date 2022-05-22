Soludo confirms beheading of Anambra lawmaker, stakes N10m reward

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has condemned the killing and beheading of Okechukwu Okoye, a member of the state House of Assembly and Director of his Campaign Organisation, Cyril Chiegboka.

The heads of Okoye and Chiegboka without their trunks were discovered around Chisco Park Junction on Saturday.

Chisco Park is in Amichi Nnewi South Local Government Area.

Okoye, representing Aguata 1 State Constituency, and Chiegboka were abducted on May 15 by yet to be identified persons.

Okoye hailed from Isuofia in Aguate LGA, the same community as Soludo.

Soludo expressed sadness over the gruesome deaths and vowed to ensure that the perpetrators were brought to book.

He promised N10 million reward for any person or group who would give credible information that could lead to the arrest of the murderers.

According to a statement by Christian Aburime, Chief Press Secretary to Soludo, the Governor received with shock and deep sadness the news of the gruesome murder of Okoye and his aide, Chiegboka.

Aburime said: “Governor Soludo condoles with his kinsmen of Isuofia, noting that it is probably the same criminal gang that attacked him and killed three policemen at Isuofia two years ago that are once again on the prowl.

“But they can never cow down Isuofia Community and Anambra State.

“Governor Soludo, still in shock over the barbaric acts against his two kinsmen, vowed that the perpetrators as well as all criminals operating in Anambra must be decisively brought to book.

“The Governor has consequently placed a N10 million reward for anyone or group that will avail valuable information that will lead to the immediate arrest of the perpetrators of this dastardly act.”

Soludo said his administration would make Anambra State uncomfortable for criminal elements in no distant time.

He assured citizens and residents of Anambra State of the government’s resolve and renewed determination with the security agencies to go all out against the criminals and ensure they are brought to justice.

He said: “Anambra will win against the forces of darkness, I urge Anambra people to brace up for the all out war against the criminals.”