Soludo clears Anambra’s N3bn UBE matching grants

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has cleared a three-year backlog of the Universal Basic Education matching grants between 2019 to 2021.

This was aimed at enabling the state to meet its requirements for accessing the 2022, 2023, and 2024 Universal Basic Education Commission matching grants.

The Chairperson of the Anambra State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr Vera Nwadinobi, disclosed this to journalists in a midterm report of the implementation of the 2019 to 2021 UBE projects in the state, on Friday.

According to Nwadinobi, for Anambra to meet the requirements for accessing the 2022, 2023, and 2024 UBEC matching grants, it was necessary for the State to clear its backlog of 2019 to 2021, which the governor “graciously approved and paid”.

She added that the target of Soludo is to ensure that Anambra is up to date with its counterpart funding obligations, as this is key to providing quality basic education for Anambra children with positive outcomes.

She said, “Prior to the assumption of Prof. Chukwuma Soludo as Governor of Anambra State on March 17, 2022, Anambra State had unassessed Universal Basic Education matching grants for 2019, 2020, and 2021, due largely to the State’s inability to meet its counterpart funding obligations.

“It is indeed worthy of celebration that Governor Soludo has, under three years, cleared backlogs of UBE matching grants and has remained committed and up to date with paying the grants since assuming office.

“We, at ASUBEB, will continue to execute his vision on education with great commitment. I am particularly proud that Anambra is back to winning ways.”

