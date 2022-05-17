Soludo calls for immediate release of abducted lawmaker, aide

Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State on Monday called for the immediate and unconditional release of Okechukwu Okoye, member representing Aguata 2 in the Anambra state House of Assembly.

So also did Soludo call for the release of Okoye’s Campaign Director, Cyril Chiegboka, who were abducted on Sunday.

In a statement by Christian Aburime, his Chief Press Secretary, Soludo condemned the abduction and increasing wave of insecurity in Anambra State.

Aburime said: “The governor condemns the spate of insecurity across the state in recent times where innocent citizens have been attacked or killed.

“This is happening at a period when government is already reaching out to critical stakeholders for the restoration of peace and security to the state.”

Soludo noted the spike in kidnapping and killing of innocent citizens and the undermining of the sanctity of lives in the state.

He said no one or group had the right to take human life with impunity, Aburime also stated.

The governor expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathy with families of those who had lost their loved ones and property directly or indirectly.

“My government is doing everything possible in collaboration with security agencies to restore peace and security to the state in accordance with the law,” Soludo was quoted as saying.

