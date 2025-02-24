Soludo backs complete closure of Onitsha markets by NAFDAC

The Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has declared his backing for the complete closure of the Ogbo Ogwu and adjoining markets in Onitsha by the National Agency for Drug Administration and Control.

The position of the governor runs contrary to that of one of his predecessors, Peter Obi, who said a blanket closure was not ideal.

Governor Soludo made his position known in a statement he issued on his X handle on Sunday after a visit to the market.

He tweeted on Sunday: “I visited the Ọgbọ ogwu and adjoining market today in Onitsha. As the biggest open drug market in Africa, it is not surprising that Federal Agencies and regulatory bodies would, from time to time, visit the market to enforce standards and check the sale of fake, counterfeit, and controlled drugs in the market.

“With drugs and related matters captured strictly on the exclusive list, my visit today was interventionist. First, I sought to ascertain why other markets close to the drug market in Onitsha were closed. Away from the media sensation created by a few political actors, the leadership of the Plumbing materials market, which was shut down alongside the drug market, confirmed to me that the discoveries made by the Regulators in some shops in the plumbing material market were both shocking and disturbing.

“Right inside these shops were found cartons of counterfeit and controlled drugs, many of which had been banned globally. How these drugs, which have been banned globally and locally, are still being manufactured in India, pass through our various ports (sea and air), and find their way to our local drug markets remains a question only the relevant authorities can answer.

“While we must rid our country of fake and counterfeit drugs, it is important for the Federal Government to tighten up the noose on the supply end of the value chain. I have directed that the search, which had commenced a few days ago, be expedited so that in less than 10 days from today, the traders at the Plumbing materials market can be allowed to reopen and commence their legitimate commercial activities.

“As a government, we are already building a coordinated wholesale drug centre in Oba, Idemili South LGA, that will accommodate the new and standardized Ogbo ogwu market. This is our own contribution to ending the current chaotic market environment where fake and counterfeit drugs thrive.

“ONITSHA remains the largest trading hub in Africa, we will further expand this status to a more befitting height.

“May Anambra Continue to win!”

However, Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, in a tweet on February 17, 2025, urged NAFDAC to consider the fact that the blanket closure of the markets would hurt the livelihood of the people.

He said in one of the videos during his visit to the markets and interaction with the security agents at the scene, that are over 30 banks branches in one of them.

Obi said: “Shutting down other neighboring markets not involved in addition to the Ogbo Ogwu Market, such as rod, allied and tools, plumbing materials, timber, surgical, and provision markets, seems excessive and unjustified.

“I therefore appeal for their immediate reopening, as their continued closure is severely affecting the livelihoods of millions, especially during this difficult period in our country.”

