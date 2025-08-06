Soludo appoints Omenugha as substantive VC of Ojukwu varsity

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has confirmed the appointment of Professor Kate Azuka Omenugha as the substantive Vice Chancellor of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU).

The formal appointment letter was presented to Professor Omenugha by Professor Solo Chukwulobelu, the Secretary to the State Government, at a ceremony held at the Government House in Awka.

According to the governor, Omenugha’s confirmation follows her exemplary performance during her tenure as Acting Vice Chancellor, a period characterized by positive institutional changes and visionary leadership that had positioned COOU for greater academic excellence and innovation.

The appointment came after a rigorous interview process, demonstrating the governor’s commitment to merit-based appointments and ensuring the university continues to thrive under experienced and capable leadership.

Speaking on the appointment, Governor Soludo emphasized his administration’s dedication to educational excellence and the strategic importance of strong leadership in Anambra State’s institutions of higher learning.

He also expressed confidence that Professor Omenugha’s proven track record and innovative approach will drive COOU to new heights of academic achievement and institutional development.

“Professor Omenugha brings extensive academic and administrative experience to her new role, having demonstrated exceptional leadership capabilities during her acting tenure.

“Her vision for the university aligns with the state government’s broader educational transformation agenda,” the governor said.

Soludo wished Professor Omenugha a successful tenure and assured her of full support by the state government, the university community and stakeholders.

