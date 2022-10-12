Soludo appoints new members for Anambra Urban Regeneration Council 

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, has appointed new members for the state’s Urban Regeneration Council.

Soludo tasked them to see themselves as government servants and engage in activities that would promote the image of the state.

The development was contained in a statement sent to NAN in Awka Wednesday.

The statement indicated that the appointments took immediate effect and was signed by Soludo’s Press Secretary, Christian Aburime.

The Council has Mike Okonkwo as Chairman while Ven. Amaechi Okwuosa is Vice Chairman.

Others include: Dr Innocent Okpanum, Marcel Ifejiofor, Lucky Ebuechukwu Ginigeme, Mr Anayo Ezenwa, and Mr Godwin Anyaegbunam all as members.

The Legal Adviser to the Governor, Tochukwu Nweke, and Ikemefuna Chinwuba are also members.

The Chief of Staff to the Governor, Ernest Ezeajughi is the Secretary of the Council.