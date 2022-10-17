Soludo appoints head for Anambra State Sports Commission, others

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has appointed Patrick Onyedum as the new Chairman of the state’s sports governing body, Anambra Sports Development Commission.

Christian Aburime, the Press Secretary to Governor Soludo, announced the nominee in a statement on Sunday.

Onyedum is the Chairman of the Anambra Athletics Association.

Onyedum, a former athlete, will work as the second substantive chairman of the commission after Tony Oli, whose four-year tenure ended in September.

He is the immediate-past transition committee chairman of Anaocha Local Government Area, where he organised annual athletics championships for secondary schools in the area.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Onyedum was appointed alongside several others in the state.

Other appointments include those of Chinwe Okoli as Special Adviser Innovation and Business Incubation, and Ikeobi Ejiofor as Managing Director, Anambra State Water Resources Management Agency.

Osita Onuko was also appointed MD/CEO Awka Capital Territory Development Authority.

Obinna Nduka takes charge of Anambra Road Maintenance Agency, while Cele Anere is the MD of Operation Clean and Healthy Anambra Brigade.

—