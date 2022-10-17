Soludo appoints Chidoka, others into Anambra education advisory body

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has appointment Chief Osita Chidoka, a former Minister of Aviation, and 19 others as members of the state Education Advisory Committee.

This was contained in a statement signed by Soludo’s Chief Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, on Sunday.

The 20-member committee, which will be chaired by the governor himself, also has Prof. A. U. Nnonyelu of the Faculty of Social Sciences, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, as a member.

Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, Commissioner for Education, will serve as committee Secretary.

Other members of the committee are Patrick Okigbo III, Prof. Sammy Ogbogu, Dr. Angela Obodozie, Prof. Theresa Opara, Paul Enidom, Prof. Walter Nwafia, Dr. Ngozi Agbasimalo, Obianuju Kenechukwu, Prof. Chinelo Nzelibe, Prof. Obiajulu Obikeze, Prof. Virgy Onyene, Chairperson of the State Universal Education Board and Chairperson of the state post-primary school service commission, Vice Chancellor of Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Provost, College of Education in Nsugbe and Rector of Anambra State Polytechnic in Mgbakwu.

Aburime said the appointments are with immediate effect.