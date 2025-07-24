Soludo appoints Abia indigene as Accountant General of Anambra

Anambra State governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has appointed Joachim Achor, an indigene of Abia State as the Accountant General of Anambra State.

This appointment marks a decisive departure from the longstanding tradition of reserving top government positions exclusively for state indigenes.

Achor first came to Anambra as a student in search of academic opportunity. Upon graduating from the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, he was deployed to Anambra State for the mandatory one year National Youth Service Corps programme. During his service year, he earned distinction as the best corps member in the state, a feat that earned him the prestigious NYSC State Merit Award.

Impressed by his performance and character, the then-military administration offered him automatic employment in the state civil service, a rare gesture at the time. Over the decades, Achor steadily rose through the ranks, serving as Director, Permanent Secretary, and now Accountant General of the state.

Recall that the governor also recently appointed Adebayo Ojeyinka, an indigene of Osun State, as a Permanent Secretary, which he observed, underscored his commitment to a diverse and competence-driven bureaucracy.

Press Secretary to Governor Soludo, Christian Aburime, said Achor’s elevation is symbolic and a culmination of a remarkable journey marked by personal resilience, professional excellence, and unwavering dedication to public service within the Anambra State Civil Service.

“Governor Soludo’s appointment of Mr. Achor aligns with his administration’s bold reform agenda centered on meritocracy, inclusivity, and institutional integrity.

“These appointments were not politically motivated, but rather the outcome of a rigorous, transparent selection process.

“The process included computer-based examinations, a merit-based screening exercise, and a final stage of personal interaction with Governor Soludo.

“This personalized interaction allowed the governor to deeply assess each candidate’s vision, alignment with the administration’s reform agenda, and the capacity to deliver on public service excellence.”Aburime stated.

According to the Press secretary, historically, appointments to senior civil service positions in Anambra were often subject to political patronage, ethnic considerations, or gubernatorial discretion, adding that by breaking this pattern, Governor Soludo has signaled a strategic shift in governance that seeks to institutionalize fairness, professionalism, and national integration within the state’s administrative architecture.

Aburime added: “This unprecedented move to appoint non-indigenes to such high-level roles not only challenges entrenched notions of state exclusivity, but also reaffirms Anambra’s openness, progressivism, and cosmopolitan spirit.

“It sends a clear political message that Anambra belongs to all Nigerians who are willing to serve with excellence.

“These appointments send a strong message: Anambra is open to all Nigerians. Talent will not be ignored because of ethnicity or origin. We are building a government anchored on merit, diversity, and service delivery.”

In his reaction, Achor expressed profound gratitude to Governor Soludo and the people of Anambra State for what he described as a “deeply humbling” opportunity.

He praised the governor’s vision and leadership, which he said prioritizes capability and national unity over narrow ethno-regional interests.

“I owe a great debt of gratitude to Governor Soludo a true nationalist and pan-Nigerian leader who values merit above state of origin.

“I thank the people of Anambra for the warmth and camaraderie they have shown me. It has been an honor and privilege to serve this state. I give glory to God for the grace to reach this level,” he said.

