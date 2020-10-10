A strategic leadership and economic rejuvenation international conference organised by People Expertise and Excellence Foundation (PEEF), featuring former CBN governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo and former health minister, Dr Ali Pate as speakers, is to be held in Nigeria.

In a press statement in Abuja on Saturday by Hadiza Musa, member, Confab Planning Team,

a former member of UK Parliament, Rt. Hon. Mark Simmonds, and former Managing Director, Daily Times newspaper, Aliu Akoshile, are also expected to speak.

The statement announced that the October 22 virtual confab is free of charge as it is PEEF’s own contribution to nation building and championing excellence in Africa.

The theme for the confab is: “Strategic Leadership for Economic Rejuvenation” and it will address many of the contemporary challenges facing organisations.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed that for organisations, Nigeria and indeed Africa to thrive economically and socially, there is an urgent need for strategic leaders who can inspire their organisations amid the crisis and prepare for the uncertain future driven by fast-paced-digital realities.

“Due to the current situation in Nigeria and the whole world, the forthcoming 4th PEEF annual confab seeks to sensitise participants on the fundamentals of economic rejuvenation post-COVID 19,” the statement declares.

Key topics to be covered during the virtual programme include planning for the economic environment post-COVID 19, inclusive growth for sustainable national development, leading and managing the virtual workplace, and nurturing and harnessing diaspora talent for national development.

Speaking on behalf of PEEF’s board of trustees, Abdullah Bukar, Chairman of the board said, “PEEF has an impressive and unparalleled track record of contributing valuable perspectives on how to accelerate the pace of nation-building.

“Importantly, at this time of doom and gloom, during which many public and private sector organisations are experiencing existential challenges, it is critical to explore practical means of surviving and winning post-COVID-19 which strategic leadership will help achieve”.

The foundation’s executive secretary, Dr Musa Rabiu, said, “Businesses, organisations, and other stakeholders, including the government, need robust strategies for mitigating the effects of the pandemic.

“Thus, this confab is timely as it will offer delegates relevant and critical insights that will help public and private sector leaders during and after the COVID 19”.

Keynote speaker, Simmonds also said, “Nigeria’s entrepreneurial flair and strategic leadership thinking must come to the fore.

“This is to deliver a successful and economically diverse future post-COVID-19. The pandemic has not only created challenges but also opportunities for both the public and private sectors to advance both economically and socially -Nigeria has a duty to lead the way in Africa “.

Simmonds is the Deputy Chair of Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council, Chair Invest Africa and former Foreign & Commonwealth Office Minister with responsibilities for Africa, The Caribbean, Overseas Territories, International Energy and Conflict Prevention.

He was also a former member of UK Parliament for 14 years.

Pate is the Global Director, Health, Nutrition and Population (HNP) Global Practice of the World Bank and former Nigerian Minister of State for Health.

Soludo is Chairman of Board at African Heritage Institution, and former Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria.

Akoshile is a media technocrat, brand strategist, also publisher of Nature News and corporate turn-around expert, also former Group Managing Director, Daily Times newspaper.

Among other speakers expected are Bayo Ojo, former Nigerian Attorney General and Minister of Justice; and Peter Obi, former Governor of Anambra State.