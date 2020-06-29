Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is delighted Odion Ighalo has justified his loan being extended.

The Manchester United striker scored against Norwich and has five goals in four starts since joining from Shanghai Shenhua in January.

The Chinese club wanted Ighalo back after his initial four-month loan ran out at the end of May, but after lengthy talks agreed he could stay until January.

“Keeping Ighalo was important to me and we worked hard to do it,” said Solskjaer. “I think Odion knows how much we value him in and around the dressing room and of course on the pitch.”

United’s hand was strengthened by the Chinese government telling foreign nationals they cannot return until October.

Solskjaer added: “He’s a goalscorer, a poacher, strong, we can play the ball into him like we did on the winning goal, where he showed and Paul found him.

“He’s performing well but it also gives me the chance to rotate with Marcus, Anthony and Mason, so we’re fresh for every game.”

Meanwhile Solskjaer felt United have taken an important step in their development by reaching the FA Cup semi-finals.

United, 12-time winners of the trophy, saw off Norwich 2-1 thanks to a Harry Maguire winner deep into extra time at Carrow Road, to claim a place in the last four on Saturday.

Solskjaer’s side are now unbeaten in 14 matches in all competitions, a marked improvement on their inconsistent first half of the season.