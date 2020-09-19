Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Friday criticised England’s handling of Mason Greenwood for breaking COVID-19 rules.

Greenwood’s first England call-up ended with him being disciplined for breaking COVID-19 rules.

A video footage had showed Greenwood and Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden allegedly inviting women to their hotel rooms after England’s 1-0 UEFA Nations League win over Iceland.

The match was played in Reykjavik and both players were sent home.

England manager Gareth Southgate said the duo would have to regain his trust before they can be considered for selection again.

Solskjaer stressed that Greenwood should have been rested after his breakthrough season with the club.

“I’ve spoken to Mason. What we speak about and discuss will be between the two of us,” Solskjaer told reporters ahead of Saturday’s English Premier League clash against Crystal Palace.

“The kid had a fantastic season, just come through. I’ve worked and the club worked hard. We gave Mason enough time on the pitch, exposure in the media.

“Then you come to the end of the season, we’ve had less than two weeks off and he’s called up.

“And first thing that happens he’s called up and right there in the press… We’ve done what we can to protect him. I’ve done what I can to help him.”

Manchester United’s off-season was also disrupted by club captain Harry Maguire’s suspended prison sentence of 21 months and 10 days.

Maguire was accused of various charges following an alleged brawl during a family holiday on the island of Mykonos in Greece.

The 27-year-old England defender has maintained his innocence and was granted a full retrial after appealing against the verdict.

Solskjaer, however, said the incident could be on Maguire’s mind as he returns to the pitch.

“Knowing Harry, he’s a very strong character and can put that apart. But as a human being it’ll be in the back of his mind,” he said.

