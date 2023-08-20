Solidstar battling mental health issues — Brother

A relative of popular Nigerian singer, Joshua Iniyezo fondly known as Solidstar, has raised the alarm that the singer is battling with mental health issues.

A young man who claimed to be the singer’s brother, Joseph, took to Solidstar’s verified Instagram account to inform the public about the status of Solidstar’s mental health

In a video, Joseph said in part, “Hello everyone, my name is Joseph Iniyezo. I am Solidstar’s brother. I want to use this medium to let his fans, his friends, and colleagues in the industry know that Solidstar is really sick,” he said.

“I know you may be wondering why he has not been active; it is because he has been sick and battling a lot mentally. I know he must have offended some of his friends and colleagues but it is not his fault.

“We thought we could be able to solve the issue internally and we tried our best but we need your help now. His friends, his colleagues please we need your help, if there is any time in the world he needs your help, it is now.”