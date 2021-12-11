Solid minerals: Women miners demand right of land ownership, parity with men

The Ebonyi Women in Mining has called on government and other stakeholders in the industry to extend equal rights and privileges to them as given to their male counterparts.

The Ebonyi State Coordinator of the group, Sylvia Ogbuinya, raised the call during a one-day policy dialogue.

The dialogue was held for the group in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

The policy dialogue, with the theme: “Mainstreaming Gender in the Solid Mineral Industry in Ebonyi State,” was organised by Women in Mining Nigeria, a Non Governmental Organisation, with support from the Ford Foundation.

Speaking to newsmen, Ogbuinya lamented what she described as the discriminatory treatments meted to women in the industry, including deprivation from land ownership, incommensurate wages in the industry and financial dominance by men.

She emphasized that in spite of the women constituting over 70 per cent of the mining workforce in the State, they were not allowed to own mining pits of their own, insisting that women have all it takes to develop their own pits and even employ the men.

Ogbuinya explained: “Mostly in Igbo tradition, there is the belief that a woman cannot own a land.

“That’s why we are reminding them of the saying that whatever a man can do, a woman can do even better.

“If you look at the mining sector, the women do most of the work.

“In most mining sites, the men do just little works such as operating the machines and at the end of the day, the women will only be paid peanuts.

“Here, we are pushing that if the land owners can give us the privilege.

“We can own a land, build sites and even employ the men and contribute fully to economic development of the country.

“Moreover, mining affects the women and children the most.

“So they should give us that chance to mine rather than continue to remain as menial workers in mining sites.”

Ogbuinya appealed to both the States and Federal Governments to come to their aid financially as an encouragement for entrepreneurship.

She said: “We are appealing to the Federal and State Governments to help us with finance.

“They should encourage us by giving us soft loans or grants.”

In an address presented at the event, the President, Women in Mining Nigeria, Engr. Janet Adeyemi, drew attention to the significant role of women in the industry and called for social and managerial parity.

Adeyemi said: “In Nigeria, women work in the whole spectrum of mining operations: from Artisanal and Small-scale Mining to Large-Scale Mining.

“They are Engineers, Geologists and other scientists, but a good number of women in mining are manual labourers.

“Up to 99 per cent of women in mining are in the ASM subsector.

“Of the approximately nine million people in ASM in Africa, about 50 per cent are women.

“Sadly, there are some children in ASM too.

“Women in Mining make up around 30 per cent of the total workforce, and up to 50 per cent in some regions.

“The need to mainstream gender in the Nigeria solid mineral sector is long overdue.

“The Nigeria solid mineral industry can bring about a total turnaround of the Nigeria economy if properly managed and developed; it can lead to social development and employment opportunities for many people, while the negligence of resources and the exclusion of social groups, particularly women, can lead to social conflict and exacerbate inequalities.”

Patron of the group, Dr. Kelechukwu Okezie, commended the Women in Mining, Ebonyi State chapter for having made remarkable impacts in spite of the short period it has existed.

He maintained that the group was birthed as a result of his organisation’s engagements in natural resources governance, which has attracted many partners to the State.