Solid minerals will promote climate change — Alake

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Oladele Alake, has reaffirmed that the decision of the Federal Government to diversify from hydrocarbons to making the minerals sector a major contributor to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product is the country’s contribution to climate change.

Alake spoke when he received a delegation of the Miners Association of Nigeria, led by the President, Dele Ayanleke.

The delegation comprised representatives of the VUKA group, co-organisers of the forthcoming Nigeria Mining Week, and Price Waterhouse Coopers, foremost accounting firm.

While commending the association for its recommendations and consistent role in organising the Mining Week, Alake stated that Nigeria has been operating a mono-cultural economy for long, noting that the shift to solid minerals was overdue.

He said: ‘’Our vision is to make solid minerals our pride, a major contributor to Nigeria’s gross domestic product.

“We will diversify from oil, to exploit it for the survival of Nigeria.

“This is our own contribution to climate change.”

To this end, the Minister emphasised that the Ministry is committed to making requisite policies that will sanitise and rejig the regulatory framework and to make it more conducive for local and foreign investors to play.

On the issue of incursion by the second tier of government into mining, Alake stressed that the Federal Government will engage state governments and local governments with a view to resolving surrounding issues within the ambit of the law.

Speaking on securing the mining sector environment for maximum yield to the Federal Government, the Minister revealed that high end technology will be deployed coupled with an inter-agency task force to arrest the menace completely.

He therefore sought the partnership with the Miners Association of Nigeria to strengthen capacity in this regard for the growth and repositioning of the sector.

In his earlier remarks, Ayanleke, in a vote of confidence, expressed absolute belief that the seven-point agenda unfolded by the Minister of Solid Minerals under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will consolidate and enhance the sector for maximum contribution to national development.