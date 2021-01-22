Cultural activist, Sunday Igboho, has stormed Igangan area of Oyo State in preparation of fulfilling his promise to flush out Fulanis from the area.

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, had warned Igboho against such a move.

However, the cultural activist on Saturday went with a huge crowd to Igangan, with operatives of the Nigerian Army watching as Igboho and the team entered the town.

In one of the videos, Igboho addressed a huge crowd, justifying why the action must be taken.

He referred to the murder of two prominent indigenes of the area.

One of them being Fatai Yusuf, popularly known as Oko Oloyun.